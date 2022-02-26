Smiley’s Lexington BBQ celebrates last hurrah Saturday before closing

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local staple is closing its doors, and the community came out to say goodbye with one last plate of Lexington barbecue.

Smiley’s Lexington BBQ plans to close for good on Feb. 26.

Restaurant owner Steve Yountz and his wife, Tena, say they’ve been emotional while waiting for this day, but they’re looking forward to what the future brings.

“It’s been bittersweet, and it will be until the end when we shut the doors at 9 o’clock, but it’s also exciting because we’ve got a new journey ahead of us so we have to look at it like that as well,” Tena Yountz said.

Steve Yountz added, “We try to look for God’s direction in where we go, so that’s guiding us.”

Steve says, depending on the money they get from the state, they may rebuild and relocate Smiley’s.

The decision to close was prompted by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Winston Road.

The project has been in talks for about four years. The proposed roadway will have two lanes in each direction, a bike lane and sidewalks along both sides of the road.

The goal is to lessen congestion in the area and improve safety along the corridor.

A spokesperson with the Department of Transportation tells FOX8 construction is expected to begin July 2023.