(WGHP) — Historically, it’s always been difficult to fill teacher vacancies for school districts, but what about the smaller city districts within them?

There are 15 in the state, including here in the Piedmont Triad.

The state recently transitioned the school district’s application system to add a national component to recruit teachers.

That along with networking, job fairs and teacher signing bonuses have all helped fill vacancies.

With less than two weeks out from the first day of classes for City School District students, the question many parents have is will their children have a teacher?

“Vacancy-wise, we have been incredibly blessed…with miracles here in the last couple of weeks,” said Carla Freemyer, executive director of human resources with Asheboro City Schools.

She oversees the needs of about 4,500 students in the Asheboro City School district.

While she tells FOX8 the district could use at least four more school bus drivers, a school nurse and five extra specialized teachers, all eight schools within the district will be in good shape when the first bell rings on Aug. 29.

“We hired people from seven different states that relocated here,” Freemyer said. “We are prepared to serve kids at 100 percent. We’re very fortunate to be able to say that.”

However, all city school districts aren’t that fortunate.

The Lexington City Schools assistant superintendent tells FOX8 there are roughly 17 vacancies in the district.

That number is a moving target and changes daily.

While he says the district is making progress, interviews happen every day, but calls for teacher resignations are still happening.

Thursday morning is the most recent.

Thomasville City Schools have 16 teacher vacancies. School leaders note many are already in the hiring process.

Hiring Thomasville City Schools alumni as staff has also helped fill the void.

FOX8 also checked a couple of local school districts.

Davidson County Schools at last check has 44 teacher vacancies. We have not heard back to see if that number has changed.

Meanwhile, we counted more than 50 teacher openings on Randolph County School’s job portal.