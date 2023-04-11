GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed on the highway near the Guilford and Randolph County lines.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 a.m. on southbound US 421.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers confirmed the crash, saying that officials believe two people were onboard the small plane. At least one person is dead, the sheriff says.

Department of Transportation notification says that the highway will be closed until around 5 p.m. at the US-421 southbound lanes near Company Mill Road.

The plane can be seen at the Monnett Road bridge that crosses over the highway, which is just north of the Randolph County line.