LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Toyota is a well known name that put the town of Liberty on the map.

But other names like Royal tacos, Taylor’s Garage and Liberty Kettle Corn are just as important to the growth of the small town.

Liberty has the classic small town cafes and the downtown looks like it is straight out of a Hallmark movie where you know everyone in town. That includes Kevin Bowman, who is known around town as Mr. Liberty because he has lived there his entire life.

“We have always been a bed and breakfast town,” Bowman said.

“All of that changed. A lot more traffic. A lot of new faces,” said Shirley Pabst, the Chamber of Commerce president in Liberty.

That’s because down the road, Toyota is building their battery manufacturing facility and attracting new small businesses.

“When we started looking on the outskirts of town about what would work for us, Liberty seemed like a natural place to go because of the mega site. We felt like we could offer something to the mega site employees,” said Jeannie Toberman, the owner of Taylor’s Garage and Performance.

Taylor’s opened in August and worked with Toyota to offer concierge maintenance service for their employees.

“That is something we have reached out to them to help them better utilize their time because I know they are working a lot down there,” Toberman said.

At Liberty Kettle Corn, they extended hours and hired more help because of the increase in Toyota workers stopping by.

“Every other Friday, we have the employees come in with a bus load. They fill the whole entire room, and they buy something, and a lot of them come back the next week,” said Becky Sutphin, the owner of Liberty Kettle Corn.

The newest addition to downtown Liberty is an authentic Mexican restaurant called Royal Tacos and Mexican Grill that is set to open in the coming days.

Liberty locals say this is what they always wanted: to spend their money here and not in the cities outside of town.

“It is sort of nice to know I’ve got somewhere to go eat in town that is an option,” Bowman said.

As the town grows, they walk a fine line to attract new people and business but keep their small town’s charm.

“We like that feel, but we also want convenience as well, so it is a balance,” Pabst said.

The town is optimistic they will continue to fill the empty storefronts downtown with other restaurants or retail options as more people continue to move to town and take advantage of the opportunities near the mega site.