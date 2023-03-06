KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – The doors to Kernersville’s longtime skating rink have closed for good.

On Sunday, Skate World in Kernersville, located on West Mountain Street, revealed that the local landmark would not reopen.

After a fire ravaged the business on July 31, 2022, the owners were hopeful that Skate World would be able to rise from the ashes.

Assistant Fire Marshal Austin Flynt told the Winston-Salem Journal that the fire was accidental, caused by workers who were doing maintenance on the building.

“There was extensive damage done to the inside of the building,” the owners, Lisa Blakely and her son, Brandon, said in a statement after the fire. “… We will be closed for a while as it will take a lot of work to get all the renovations done and back open.”

On Sunday, Skate World released a new statement, revealing that the rinks days were done.

“Due to several circumstances there are no future plans to re-open,” the statement read. “I want to personally thank everyone for their continued support for my family through these difficult times. We will miss seeing everyone. Don’t stop SKATING!!!”

Skate World has been family-owned for more than 50 years. The late Robert Blakely opened the rink in 1972, according to Kernersville News. For about a decade, Mike Blakely ran the business until he passed in October 2021, leaving Skate World in the hands of his wife and son, according to his obituary.