GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A sinkhole and water main break has closed a stretch of Greensboro road.

All lanes of Farmington Drive between Veasley Street and Wooding Place are closed down due to that sinkhole, according to Greensboro police.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Farmington Drive crosses over South Holden. The closure is in the area of Smith High School, so traffic in the vicinity is likely to increase soon as school starts for the day.