BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Browns Summit has a lot to offer to its community, and the town will get a new family-owned business that makes this place even more special.

Family time takes on a whole new meaning for the Siler family. On June 16, The family opened up their new business called All In The Family Ice Cream Parlor.

Their business is located at 4825 Greenbrook Rd. in Browns Summit.

“It means family. It’s the name of the business,” said the owner of the parlor Natasha Siler.

Single mother Natasha and her four children, ages ranging from 12 to 28, set up banners, scoop and serve ice cream to people all day as customers try their various ice cream flavors.

It’s these simple tasks that bring the family even closer together.

“We’ve always been like a hub … and now we met so many people that we bring all of those people in together. And so as all of us are a family now,” Natasha said.

“I can see how hard she’s been working, especially being a single mother, and then not really having that much support outside,” said Natasha’s son Emmanuel Siler “So that makes me feel good … being there to help her.”

It’s the family atmosphere they hope rubs off on the community.

“I think that everybody needs a little bit of peace … You kind of get a treat for $3 or $4, and you don’t feel like you’ve broken the bank, but you got a smile on your face,” Natasha said.

You get the family feel as soon as you walk into the store which is decorated to make you feel at home. You’ll find puzzles, board games and even a VHS player to show movies.

“This furniture that meant so much to me and reminded me of my childhood and the ice cream we did. They would make ice cream at our family reunions and things like that,” Natasha said.

The ice cream parlor is open from Tuesday until Sunday. It is closed on Monday. The times you can visit are from noon until 8:30 p.m.