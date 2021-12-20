Siler City woman wins $1M from $10 scratch-off

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Anabel Monter Martinez, of Siler City, won a $1 million lottery prize from a $10 scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I told my husband to go back to the store and check it again,” Monter Martinez said.

Monter Martinez, 32, said it was her husband who bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from La Guadalupana De Siler City on West Raleigh Street in Siler City and gave it to her.

“I told him ‘If I scratch it and I win, then it’s mine,’” she joked.

When Monter Martinez arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to collect her prize, she could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $424,503.