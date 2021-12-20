Siler City woman wins $1M from $10 scratch-off

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Get lottery results on FOX8!

Check the Lottery Results on MyFOX8.com or watch the drawing live on TV.

Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Anabel Monter Martinez, of Siler City, won a $1 million lottery prize from a $10 scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I told my husband to go back to the store and check it again,” Monter Martinez said.

Monter Martinez, 32, said it was her husband who bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from La Guadalupana De Siler City on West Raleigh Street in Siler City and gave it to her.

“I told him ‘If I scratch it and I win, then it’s mine,’” she joked.

When Monter Martinez arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to collect her prize, she could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $424,503.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter