Siler City man arrested after attempting to pay child for sex, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man who tried to pay a juvenile for sex.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office got a report about the sexual solicitation of a child. They identified the suspect as Timothy James Norton, of Siler City.

He was arrested when he went to Ramseur to allegedly meet a child with the intention of paying them for sex. Norton was taken to Randolph County Detention Center and charged with felony soliciting a child by computer, felony soliciting a child less than 16 for the purpose to commit a sex act and two counts of felony disseminating obscene material to a minor.

He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

