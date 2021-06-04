Showrooms ready for visitors as High Point Furniture Market gets underway

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Showrooms are being prepared for visitors this weekend as the spring 2021 High Point Furniture Market gets underway.

The event normally attracts 70,000 people from 100 countries each year, but turnout for the fall market was cut in half due to the pandemic.

The market runs from Saturday to Wednesday. Showrooms will be open on Saturday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market officials strongly recommend scheduling appointments for any showrooms you intend to visit outside of the officially published hours.

The spring 2020 market was canceled, and the fall 2020 market had occupancy limits, mask mandates and temperature checks.

Face coverings are currently required on all market shuttles. If a building or showroom chooses to require face coverings within their space, signs will be posted accordingly.

Disposable face masks will be provided for anyone trying to board without a face covering.

Surfaces will be disinfected regularly each day, according to market officials. Hand sanitation stations will also be readily available throughout the market.

Markets officials ask visitors to be respectful of all posted safety guidance.

Bethany Medical at North Main is able to provide both rapid testing (results in 15 min) and PCR testing (results in 24-48 hours) for anyone who needs or wants to be tested for COVID-19 while at the market.

Walk-ins or appointments are welcome. If you’re scheduling in advance, please call (336) 880-0274.

For non-symptomatic people, Go-Anywhere Shuttles are available. Please call (336) 887 RIDE (7433) to arrange a pick-up.