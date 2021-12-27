Shortage of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests spurs spike at Triad testing centers

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Post-Christmas and on the edge of a predicted spike in COVID-19 cases, families have begun to seek more opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 to ease their anxiety ahead of the new year.  

Doctors have predicted that omicron cases of COVID-19 will see large hospitalization numbers in January and February.  

A lot of these infections could be linked to celebrations during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to doctors.  

This has led to increased requirements from businesses and colleges to show a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work or campus.  

On Monday, more than 500 people were tested for COVID-19 by Cone Health at just two locations.  

Owen Burney and Raven Turner were among those tested.  

Both had tried to get an at-home COVID-19 test, but were unable to find them in the stores.  

Owen explained, “Most places have been pretty difficult getting same-day tests, let alone same-day results.”  

Cone Health Critical Nurse Manager Steven Marshall said there has been an increase in in-person testing appointments due to the shortage in at-home rapid tests.

“Right now they are really hard to come by, and the manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with demand,” Marshall said.   

This high demand has already increased the wait time to get test results for in-person tests. Where you would typically wait 24 to 36 hours, the wait time is now between 48 and 72 hours.  

There are several “Pop-Up” testing locations within the Triad:  

DateTown/CityProviderCountyTimeInfo
12/28/2021ReidsvilleCone – Mc MichaelRockingham5:30-6:30pmAddress 617 S Main St, Reidsville, NC 27320
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/28/2021GreensboroCone – Shiloh Baptist ChurchGuilford9-11:45amAddress 1210 S Eugene St, Greensboro, NC 27406
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/28/2021MocksvilleOptum – Davie County Emergency Services Parking LotDavie9am-6pmAddress 150 Hospital St , Mocksville, NC 27238
Contact Info (877) 562-4850; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/28/2021AsheboroStarMed – First United Methodist Church AsheboroRandolph12-6pmAddress 224 N Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/28/2021ArchdaleStarMed – Randolph Community College ArchdaleRandolph10am-2pmAddress 110 Park Dr, Archdale, NC 27263
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/28/2021Winston-SalemStarMed – Union Baptist ChurchForsyth11am-5pmAddress 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/29/2021MadisonCone – Western Rockingham Family MedicineRockingham5:30-6:15pmAddress 401 W Decatur St, Madison, NC 27025
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/29/2021AsheboroStarMed – First United Methodist Church AsheboroRandolph12-6pmAddress 224 N Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/29/2021AsheboroStarMed – Randolph Community College AsheboroRandolph3-7pmAddress 629 Industrial Park Ave, Asheboro, NC 27205
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/29/2021AsheboroStarMed – Randolph Community College AsheboroRandolph3-7pmAddress 629 Industrial Park Ave, Asheboro, NC 27205
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/30/2021GreensboroCone – LeBauer HealthCare – Horse Pen CreekGuilford5:30-7:15pmAddress 4443 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/30/2021ReidsvilleCone – Mc MichaelRockingham5:30-6:30pmAddress 617 S Main St, Reidsville, NC 27320
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/30/2021ReidsvilleCone – Reidsville Christian ChurchRockingham9am-12pmAddress 2020 South Park Dr, Reidsville, NC 27320
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/30/2021GreensboroCone – Shiloh Baptist ChurchGuilford9-11:45amAddress 1210 S Eugene St, Greensboro, NC 27406
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/30/2021AsheboroStarMed – First United Methodist Church AsheboroRandolph12-6pmAddress 224 N Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/30/2021ArchdaleStarMed – Randolph Community College ArchdaleRandolph10am-2pmAddress 110 Park Dr, Archdale, NC 27263
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/31/2021AsheboroStarMed – Randolph Community College AsheboroRandolph3-7pmAddress 629 Industrial Park Ave, Asheboro, NC 27205
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
12/31/2021Winston-SalemStarMed – Union Baptist ChurchForsyth9am-1pmAddress 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
1/1/2022Winston-SalemStarMed – Union Baptist ChurchForsyth12pm-5pmAddress 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
1/2/2022GreensboroStarMed – Four SeasonsGuilford12-7pmAddress 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC 27407
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
1/3/2022Winston-SalemStarMed – Union Baptist ChurchForsyth11am-5pmAddress 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
1/4/2022Winston-SalemStarMed – Union Baptist ChurchForsyth11am-5pmAddress 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children

