Shortage of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests spurs spike at Triad testing centers

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Post-Christmas and on the edge of a predicted spike in COVID-19 cases, families have begun to seek more opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 to ease their anxiety ahead of the new year.
Doctors have predicted that omicron cases of COVID-19 will see large hospitalization numbers in January and February.
A lot of these infections could be linked to celebrations during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to doctors.
This has led to increased requirements from businesses and colleges to show a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work or campus.
On Monday, more than 500 people were tested for COVID-19 by Cone Health at just two locations.
Owen Burney and Raven Turner were among those tested.
Both had tried to get an at-home COVID-19 test, but were unable to find them in the stores.
Owen explained, “Most places have been pretty difficult getting same-day tests, let alone same-day results.”
Cone Health Critical Nurse Manager Steven Marshall said there has been an increase in in-person testing appointments due to the shortage in at-home rapid tests.
“Right now they are really hard to come by, and the manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with demand,” Marshall said.
This high demand has already increased the wait time to get test results for in-person tests. Where you would typically wait 24 to 36 hours, the wait time is now between 48 and 72 hours.
There are several “Pop-Up” testing locations within the Triad:
|Date
|Town/City
|Provider
|County
|Time
|Info
|12/28/2021
|Reidsville
|Cone – Mc Michael
|Rockingham
|5:30-6:30pm
|Address 617 S Main St, Reidsville, NC 27320
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/28/2021
|Greensboro
|Cone – Shiloh Baptist Church
|Guilford
|9-11:45am
|Address 1210 S Eugene St, Greensboro, NC 27406
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/28/2021
|Mocksville
|Optum – Davie County Emergency Services Parking Lot
|Davie
|9am-6pm
|Address 150 Hospital St , Mocksville, NC 27238
Contact Info (877) 562-4850; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/28/2021
|Asheboro
|StarMed – First United Methodist Church Asheboro
|Randolph
|12-6pm
|Address 224 N Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/28/2021
|Archdale
|StarMed – Randolph Community College Archdale
|Randolph
|10am-2pm
|Address 110 Park Dr, Archdale, NC 27263
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/28/2021
|Winston-Salem
|StarMed – Union Baptist Church
|Forsyth
|11am-5pm
|Address 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/29/2021
|Madison
|Cone – Western Rockingham Family Medicine
|Rockingham
|5:30-6:15pm
|Address 401 W Decatur St, Madison, NC 27025
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/29/2021
|Asheboro
|StarMed – First United Methodist Church Asheboro
|Randolph
|12-6pm
|Address 224 N Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/29/2021
|Asheboro
|StarMed – Randolph Community College Asheboro
|Randolph
|3-7pm
|Address 629 Industrial Park Ave, Asheboro, NC 27205
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/30/2021
|Greensboro
|Cone – LeBauer HealthCare – Horse Pen Creek
|Guilford
|5:30-7:15pm
|Address 4443 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/30/2021
|Reidsville
|Cone – Mc Michael
|Rockingham
|5:30-6:30pm
|Address 617 S Main St, Reidsville, NC 27320
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/30/2021
|Reidsville
|Cone – Reidsville Christian Church
|Rockingham
|9am-12pm
|Address 2020 South Park Dr, Reidsville, NC 27320
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/30/2021
|Greensboro
|Cone – Shiloh Baptist Church
|Guilford
|9-11:45am
|Address 1210 S Eugene St, Greensboro, NC 27406
Contact Info (336) 890-1188; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/30/2021
|Asheboro
|StarMed – First United Methodist Church Asheboro
|Randolph
|12-6pm
|Address 224 N Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/30/2021
|Archdale
|StarMed – Randolph Community College Archdale
|Randolph
|10am-2pm
|Address 110 Park Dr, Archdale, NC 27263
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/31/2021
|Asheboro
|StarMed – Randolph Community College Asheboro
|Randolph
|3-7pm
|Address 629 Industrial Park Ave, Asheboro, NC 27205
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|12/31/2021
|Winston-Salem
|StarMed – Union Baptist Church
|Forsyth
|9am-1pm
|Address 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|1/1/2022
|Winston-Salem
|StarMed – Union Baptist Church
|Forsyth
|12pm-5pm
|Address 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|1/2/2022
|Greensboro
|StarMed – Four Seasons
|Guilford
|12-7pm
|Address 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC 27407
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|1/3/2022
|Winston-Salem
|StarMed – Union Baptist Church
|Forsyth
|11am-5pm
|Address 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children
|1/4/2022
|Winston-Salem
|StarMed – Union Baptist Church
|Forsyth
|11am-5pm
|Address 1200 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Contact Info (704) 615-7754; Register Online
Other Info DHHS-sponsored event, Able to test children