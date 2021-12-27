Shortage of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests spurs spike at Triad testing centers

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Post-Christmas and on the edge of a predicted spike in COVID-19 cases, families have begun to seek more opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 to ease their anxiety ahead of the new year.

Doctors have predicted that omicron cases of COVID-19 will see large hospitalization numbers in January and February.

A lot of these infections could be linked to celebrations during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to doctors.

This has led to increased requirements from businesses and colleges to show a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work or campus.

On Monday, more than 500 people were tested for COVID-19 by Cone Health at just two locations.

Owen Burney and Raven Turner were among those tested.

Both had tried to get an at-home COVID-19 test, but were unable to find them in the stores.

Owen explained, “Most places have been pretty difficult getting same-day tests, let alone same-day results.”

Cone Health Critical Nurse Manager Steven Marshall said there has been an increase in in-person testing appointments due to the shortage in at-home rapid tests.

“Right now they are really hard to come by, and the manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with demand,” Marshall said.

This high demand has already increased the wait time to get test results for in-person tests. Where you would typically wait 24 to 36 hours, the wait time is now between 48 and 72 hours.

There are several “Pop-Up” testing locations within the Triad: