Shoppers clear out milk, bread from Triad grocery stores ahead of winter storm

(WGHP) — People are grabbing gas, water and groceries to make sure they’re well-stocked before Sunday’s winter storm.

Inside the Walmart at Battleground Avenue and the Harris Teeter a few miles down the road, the shelves were bare. Milk, water, bread, produce and even toiletries were wiped out.

“It was very busy,” said Debbie McDaniel, who was taking care of some last-minute shopping. “Shelves were very empty. The milk was pretty much all gone except for whole milk so it was hard to find some things.”

Workers at the Harris Teeter gas station say they sold more than 6,500 gallons of gas in less than three hours as many flocked to top off their tanks or get fuel to run their generators.

As of Friday evening, the average price of gas in the Greensboro area was $3.095, according to Gas Buddy. That’s 3.9 cents higher than last week’s average and 89 cents higher than last year’s average.

These crowds didn’t just appear on Friday. Workers say they’ve been mobbed for the past three days.