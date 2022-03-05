Shooting suspects escape into woods after high-speed chase in Rockingham County, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are still looking for the suspects in a shooting after the suspects allegedly ran into the woods after a chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:42 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Bob Trail in Stone-Eden Mobile Home Park.

At the scene, witnesses told deputies that a person in a silver Ford Focus drove through the area firing gunshots. No one was hurt.

Shortly after, deputies found what they believed was the suspect vehicle, leading to a “high-speed” chase.

Eden police used tire deflation devices at Harrington Highway and N.C. 14 to pop the driver’s tires. The car came to a stop on Town Creek Road.

Deputies say two men ran from the vehicle into a wooded area. Using K-9s, investigators searched the area but have not been able to track down the suspects. Investigators remain on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

