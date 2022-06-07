BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington officers are investigating a reported shooting on Maple Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at Huffs, the convenience store at the Shell gas station at 2562 Maple Avenue.

A detective on scene tells FOX8 that one person, a 28-year-old man, was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect is a white man with long dreads. He left the scene heading east on Interstate 40 in a newer model white Kia Forte

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.