GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Great Stops gas station on Summit Avenue. When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and according to police they are in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.