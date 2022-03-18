REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person and multiple homes were hit by gunfire in Reidsville, according to Reidsville police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 12:36 p.m. on March 13 on the 600 block of Wentworth Street.

The shooter fled the scene before Reidsville police arrived.

At the scene, officers found several bullet casings.

One person suffered a flesh wound, and multiple homes in the area were struck with bullets from the crossfire.

The suspect is visible in surveillance video footage that was recovered from the crime scene.

Despite the footage, the identity of the suspect remains unknown to the Reidsville Police Department at this time.

The Reidsville Police Department along with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the offender. If anyone has any information of this incident please contact Investigator Menard at (336) 347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.