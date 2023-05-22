Christopher Lee Smith (photo shared by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office)

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was shot and killed in Rockingham County has been identified by law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says that around 4 a.m. Sunday morning there was a fight between Christopher Lee Smith, 41, of Madison, and two men who may have been driving a light-colored sedan which led to Smith being shot several times.

A clerk found Smith’s body just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance photos of what they believe to be the suspect vehicle in the case.

Suspect vehicle provided by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.