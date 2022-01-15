Shelves empty at High Point grocery store, hardware store

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Shelves are empty at a High Point Food Lion and Southside Hardware ahead of a winter storm expected to sweep through the Piedmont Triad over the weekend.

Southside Hardware is out of generators, kerosene heaters, sleds and ice melt.

They still have ice shovels, batteries and wicks.

Propane has been the big seller today. Around 300 sleds have been sold and 900 gallons of propane yesterday.

Store officials hope to get heaters and generators back in early next week.

In Greensboro, Daryell Chambers of Sentry Home Mart says they’re running extremely low on all inventory, It’s the lowest stocks he’s seen in 48 years of business after only receiving about 50% of products. The shop still has a few sleds and shovels left but batteries and flashlights are going quick.

Ace Hardware of Kernersville said that while they usually see about 75 to 100 people a day, right now they are seeing about 200 to 300.

Their top sellers are ice melt, sleds and kerosene heaters in that order, and they’re running low on all inventory related to winter weather. The store expects to be able to get more ice melt and shovels, but the other products likely won’t be restocked.

Customers tell stores they’re looking for items to make sure their pipes won’t freeze, as well as supplies for home improvements and paint to stay busy while potentially snowed in. Some shoppers are picking up charcoal grills to be able to cook while the power is out.