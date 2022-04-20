BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A church family is mourning after the 94-year-old hit by two cars in Burlington died from her injuries.

Ethel Murray’s long-time pastor confirmed she died Tuesday afternoon.

Murray attended the Baptist Temple of Alamance County for more than 40 years and sat in the same pew every service. Members of that church gathered Wednesday evening for the first time without her there.

“I never thought about going to church and Ms. Ethel not being there,” Pastor Don Carter said.

Murray’s family and church family were heartbroken when they heard she died after a hit-and-run at the intersection of Sharpe Road and Lakeside Avenue on April 10 just after 2:30 p.m.

“We’re upset about her passing, but we’re also deeply upset that somebody would do that to a human being and drive off and leave them in critical condition without offering help,” said Carter, who worshipped with Murray for more than 40 years.

Murray’s seat was physically empty in the church’s sanctuary on Wednesday but not spiritually empty.

“When somebody’s been coming and sitting in that same seat for 40 plus years, they may not be there in body, but they’re there in spirit,” Carter siad. “She’ll always be with us in spirit.”

Carter and his congregation work to move forward knowing Murray is in a better place and hoping those who hit her come forward.

“We have within our hearts the hope that we shall see her again,” he said. “She will not be in a body that’s racked by pain or suffering.”

Burlington police are actively seeking information to identify the two drivers. Both are males.

Police say one car was described as a newer model grey Honda Civic with a loud exhaust and tinted window. The second car was described as an older model black Mitsubishi Lancer with a red spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.