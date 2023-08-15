(WGHP) — Storms rolled through the Piedmont Triad on Tuesday afternoon and brought heavy rain and wind.

Trees are down in Greensboro and Pleasant Garden, blocking roads, and there is still a slight risk of severe weather in the Piedmont.

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says the storms are beginning to wind down here and head to eastern North Carolina, but we still have some strong weather remaining in the Triad.

The northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue from Pisgah Church Road to Westridge Road are currently closed due to a crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The southbound lanes are open.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time and use alternate routes.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows around 67.

A drier weather pattern will settle in for the remainder of the 7-day outlook. We’ll have partly cloudy skies Wednesday then mostly sunny skies through Monday of next week.

Temperatures are the only thing that will vary from day to day.

Highs are going to hover in the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday through Saturday then warm up to the lower 90s Sunday and Monday.