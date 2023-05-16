(WGHP) — Severe weather brought rain, lightning, thunder and strong winds to the Piedmont Triad on Tuesday night.

Duke Energy crews are working on reported power outages across the Piedmont Triad.

A race scheduled to run at 8 p.m. at the North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of this weekend’s All-Star race has been postponed.

The late-model race will run at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Flooding is possible due to heavy rain brought in by a cold front.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at this time.

Overnight, the storms will move out with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Behind the cold front, Wednesday will be cooler and less humid. Highs on Wednesday will be around 80 degrees.

How to be prepared in the event of severe weather

In order to be prepared for storms, let’s look at the difference between a watch and a warning since both have been by the National Weather Service.

A watch means that the conditions are favorable for storms to form. All the ingredients are there and severe storms could happen. When a watch is issued, make sure you’re monitoring the radar and checking in with the FOX8 weather team for updates.

Difference between watch and warning

A warning means that something is happening, whether it’s a severe storm or a tornado. When a warning is issued, there’s an action that should be taken like moving to the lower level of a house with no windows.

To make sure you’re prepared to take action in the event of a watch or warning, download the FOX8 app to stay up to date with the latest information on the forecast and what’s on your radar.

Turn the FOX8 app notifications on to get real-time warnings as they’re issued. It’s also a great idea to have FOX8 news on for the latest updates.