HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several NC counties, including many in the Piedmont Triad on Sunday.

Affected Triad counties include:

Alamance

Alleghany

Caswell

Davidson

Davie

Forsyth

Guilford

Randolph

Rockingham

Stokes

Surry

Wilkes

Yadkin

The watch will be in effect in all listed counties until 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe watch means that the storm poses a “significant threat to life or property.”

The National Weather Service also recommends that you take necessary action to prepare yourself as soon as possible.