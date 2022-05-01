HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several NC counties, including many in the Piedmont Triad on Sunday.
Affected Triad counties include:
- Alamance
- Alleghany
- Caswell
- Davidson
- Davie
- Forsyth
- Guilford
- Randolph
- Rockingham
- Stokes
- Surry
- Wilkes
- Yadkin
The watch will be in effect in all listed counties until 9 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe watch means that the storm poses a “significant threat to life or property.”
The National Weather Service also recommends that you take necessary action to prepare yourself as soon as possible.