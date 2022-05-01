HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several NC counties, including many in the Piedmont Triad on Sunday.

Affected Triad counties include:

  • Alamance
  • Alleghany
  • Caswell
  • Davidson
  • Davie
  • Forsyth
  • Guilford
  • Randolph
  • Rockingham
  • Stokes
  • Surry
  • Wilkes
  • Yadkin

The watch will be in effect in all listed counties until 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe watch means that the storm poses a “significant threat to life or property.”

The National Weather Service also recommends that you take necessary action to prepare yourself as soon as possible.