ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Alamance County until 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is impacting Alamance, Durham, Orange and Person County.

The eastern part of Alamance County is anticipated to be most impacted, including areas such as Haw River, Graham and Mebane.

The storm was spotted near Hightowers to near Mebane and is moving northeast at 40 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are also expected.

Penny-sized hail and tree damage have been reported. Damage to cars from the hail is also expected.

Damages to roofs, siding and trees are expected to be caused by the high winds.

The NWS instructs people affected by the warning to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building and prepare for large hail and deadly cloud-to-ground lightning. They also advise staying inside a well-built structure and staying away from windows.