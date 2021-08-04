Several shootings into buildings, vehicles across Alamance County are related, sheriff’s office says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple reports of shootings throughout July and August are believed to be connected.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and Graham Police Department have all received multiple reports of shooting into homes and cars.

Most of these shootings are drive-bys, and law enforcement believes the suspects are teenagers.

So far, only one person has been shot in connection to these shootings, but there have been close calls due to bullets being fired into homes.

The investigation is ongoing, and we’ll update it as more information is available.