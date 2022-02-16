Several NC school districts changing mask policies as COVID-19 cases drop

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some schools systems in the Piedmont Triad are loosening their mask policies as COVID-19 cases decline, while others are keeping their mandates in place.

On Feb. 8, Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials voted to keep their mask mandates in place for students and staff.

All adults and students at Alamance-Burlington schools over the age of two must wear a face covering while indoors at school and while on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are optional at Rockingham County Schools and Wilkes County Schools. Masks will also be optional in Davidson County schools starting Feb. 21.

On Feb. 10, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials announced revised guidance to drop contact individual tracing for all K-12 students and staff.

It recommends students be out of school only when they’re sick or test positive for COVID-19.

“We definitely see a roadmap out,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, the state health director and chief medical officer for the NCDHHS. “All of our leading indicators are coming down. Our hospitalizations are coming down. That tells me we’re going in the right direction.”

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard, overall case counts are dropping, hospitalizations are leveling off and the death toll is decreasing.

Tilson told FOX8 that state health experts considered new variants have a shorter incubation period with rapid transmission and a larger number of asymptomatic and less severe cases. She said many infections are not identified by public health because people don’t get tested or use at-home tests.

Tilson said the masking recommendation may change as the temperature changes.

“As we come into the warmer weather, into the spring, I see those cases coming down pretty quickly,” Tilson said. “I’m hopeful that it won’t be too far away to get to those levels to make those masks optional.”

New school guidance toolkit recommendations go into effect on Feb. 21.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt made the following statement about mask mandates and the toolkit during an interview with FOX8 on Wednesday:

So from the beginning, I have said that whether or not a district masks should be a matter of local control which means that no statewide mandate should be in place right now. We do have local control. All of our districts are able to. All of our local board of educations are able to vote and choose if they want to take the recommendations of the toolkit subject to the local health directors agreement because the local health director can in fact overturn a board’s ruling–a local boards ruling–I personally would like to see this become a choice for parents at this point. We have such high rates of immunity, and I think that a lot of parents have a mask fatigue and feel like they’re ready to tolerate a higher baseline of transmission in order to take off the mask –North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt

Gov. Roy Cooper is set to hold a briefing on Thursday focused on mask guidance.