Several intersections in Greensboro without power after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several intersections in Greensboro are without power after a crash knocked down utility lines on Saturday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
The following intersections are without power:
- South Elm-Eugene Street @ Montcastle Drive
- South Elm-Eugene Street @ Vandalia Road
- Vandalia Road @ Randleman Road
- Randleman Road @ Corliss Street
- Pleasant Garden Road @ US Hwy 421
- Pleasant Garden Road @ Industrial Street
Drivers are requested to use caution in the affected areas and to treat all intersections as a four-way stop.
It is unknown at this time when the power will be restored.