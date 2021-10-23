Several intersections in Greensboro without power after crash

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several intersections in Greensboro are without power after a crash knocked down utility lines on Saturday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The following intersections are without power:

  • South Elm-Eugene Street @ Montcastle Drive
  • South Elm-Eugene Street @ Vandalia Road
  • Vandalia Road @ Randleman Road
  • Randleman Road @ Corliss Street
  • Pleasant Garden Road @ US Hwy 421
  • Pleasant Garden Road @ Industrial Street

Drivers are requested to use caution in the affected areas and to treat all intersections as a four-way stop.

It is unknown at this time when the power will be restored.

