ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of road rage incidents led to a 100 mph chase into Burlington early Friday morning, according to the Graham Police Department.

At around midnight on Friday, someone called 911 and reported that a person in a minivan had struck their vehicle in the area of West Pine Street/South Main Street and was chasing them through the city.

Additionally, someone else called 911 and reported that the same person had rear-ended their vehicle at a traffic light and then rammed into the vehicle before pushing it down the road.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle a short time later and attempted to pull them over. However, the driver refused to stop and sped away.

Investigators say they engaged in a high-speed chase with the suspect, Michael Anthony Walton, who was traveling at speeds higher than 100 mph into Burlington.

Police say that Walton struck two unoccupied vehicles on Sharpe Road in Burlington before his vehicle became disabled and he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the crashes.

Walton is being charged with the following:

Felony fleeing to elude

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Failure to register a vehicle

Not having insurance

Resisting an officer

Walton’s minivan was seized in accordance with the “Run and You’re Done” law, according to police. He is being held in the detention center under a $25,000 secured bond.