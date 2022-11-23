DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Davidson County on Wednesday.

FOX8 is told a vehicle failed to yield and turned into a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle was airlifted to the hospital, and the passenger was taken to the hospital by EMS. Serious injuries in connection to the first vehicle were reported.

The passenger in the second vehicle was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A third vehicle also hit the first vehicle. No one in the third vehicle was injured.

The driver of the first vehicle will reportedly be charged with failure to yield right away once the crash investigation is complete.

This is a developing story.