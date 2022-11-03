GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who drove to get help after being shot outside a Guilford County business is explaining how the situation unfolded.

Guilford County deputies have not shared many details about the Tuesday night shooting.

FOX8 spoke to the owner of a gaming business where the victim ended up at one point.

He said after reviewing his cameras in front of his business, he believes it was a drive-by.

We learned the victim drove about a mile down the road to a nearby gas station and called 911.

Neighbors heard one shot in the 3000 block of Kivett Drive.

About seven minutes later, they heard sirens and saw police lining the street.

The man who has not been identified pulled up to a pump at a nearby gas station where he waited for help.

“I pulled to the side. I got shot,” he said.

The security video starts with a gray Nissan Pathfinder pulling in and parking at the pump.

About 40 seconds later, the driver’s side door opens slightly.

Ten seconds later, law enforcement officers approach the vehicle, and High Point officers pull in for backup.

The driver told 911 officials where the suspects went, and explained the encounter he had with them.

We have placed several calls to the sheriff’s office for additional information.

The last response we received was: “there is no further information to share regarding the shooting incident.”

We do know no arrests were made, and the victim is expected to be OK.