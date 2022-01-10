Sections of North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem closed due to crash, homicide investigation, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A stretch of Winston-Salem road is closed due to an early morning homicide investigation.

According to police, all lanes of the 2400 block of North Patterson Avenue between 24th Street and 25th Street are closed due to an investigation. Both lanes of 24th street are open, but both lanes of 25th Street are closed near North Patterson Avenue.

Winston-Salem Police tweeted that North Patterson Avenue is closed between 27th and 26th Streets due to a homicide investigation. There is a large police presence in the area.

Additionally, police say that a wreck has resulted in a broken utility pole and low-hanging power lines in the intersection of East Northwest Boulevard and North Patterson Avenue. Officials say this is a result of a truck driving through and pulling down power lines that were already damaged.

Large vehicles such as buses and trucks will not be able to pass through this intersection on East Northwest Boulevard and the north and southbound lanes of North Patterson Avenue will be down to one lane.

It’s unclear if these are all related, but several sections and lanes of North Patterson Avenue will be closed this morning.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area while these investigations are ongoing and repairs to the utility poles are made.

