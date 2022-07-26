WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Over a week after three people were shot in Wilkes County, a second victim died from his injuries.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, on July 17 just after 5:30 a.m. deputies and other first responders went to a home on Hunting Creek Road in Wilkes County. When they got to the home, they found three people who had been shot.

Sandra Shew was found dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital. On July 23, Ricky Anderson died as well. The third victim is still recovering in the hospital.

Deputies said that a burgundy Chevrolet Impala had left the scene before officers arrived and a car matching that description was located near Statesville Road and US 421 after the call went out.

Officers with North Wilkesboro Police Department chased the car and they were eventually stopped. Stacy Elizabeth Miller, 33, was arrested and charged with murder, aid and abet and driving with a revoked license.

James Louis Robinson, 54, of Hays, was also charged with aid and abet, driving with a revoked license and accessory after the fact of murder.

On July 25, Miller was charged with an additional count of murder and Robinson was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Robinson and Miller received no bond.