BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A second victim of a Burlington shooting arrived at the hospital while police investigated.

According to police, on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. Burlington Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot outside of the Southeast Cinemas Alamance Crossing, formerly the Carousel Cinemas.

There they found a victim who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and several vehicles that had been shot into. Police did not believe there was an active threat to the area.

A second gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle, according to police on Wednesday.

Neither victim had life-threatening injuries.