YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a weekend homicide.

According to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, they charged Jacob Shane McFarling with one count of first-degree murder on Monday after Trayshawn Herbin was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Marathon Gas station in Yanceyville on Friday night.

A 15-year-old was also arrested in connection to the shooting on Saturday. Two other people were hurt in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

McFarling was granted no bond.