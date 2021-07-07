Second NC vaccine lottery drawing happening Wednesday; how is it impacting North Carolina’s numbers?

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The second Summer Cash drawing is happening on Wednesday, and many people are wondering if the promise of $1 million is driving up demand.

Experts don’t think that its had a significant impact on the numbers.

However, that doesn’t mean the incentives are really for nothing. “I applaud the efforts of states to do whatever it takes to get people vaccinated,” said Dr. David Priest of Novant Health. He goes on to explain that the cost of continuing to deal with a pandemic is likely higher than the amount being given away in prizes.

The drawing for the winner will be held at 10 a.m., and the winners will be announced once they’ve been verified.