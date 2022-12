STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a person who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours.

The sheriff’s office has not released any identifying information about the victim or details about the disappearance.

This is a developing story.