STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A search is underway in Stokes County for a juvenile swimmer, according to the Madison rescue squad.

The search for the swimmer has been going on for two hours. A law enforcement search boat is being sent out.

A command site was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp in Walnut Cove. Searchers are using sonar.

The water in the area is 30 feet deep.

FOX8 crews are on the way to the scene now.

This is a developing story.