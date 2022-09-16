THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville.

It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30.

It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an old furniture factory. The new attraction is expected to bring guests in from Charlotte and Raleigh

“There is stuff that’s going to jump out and scare you,” John Chenoweth said.

Chenoweth is the operational manager at the indoor haunted house.

It’s a 23,000 square foot building.

You can find yourself running from clowns or trying to escape monsters in more than 50 rooms. The theme rooms range from the fun house to the lost soul’s room.

The news has JJ Ring, owner of Main Street Cone and Coffee in Downtown Thomasville, excited for his business and others.

“We’ve not had a break in three years. It’s been brutal for us, so it’s much needed…the haunted attraction is something different in the area,” he said “I think it’ll be a great positive impact for business owners for sure ”

Across the street, the owner of Cross Ties Restaurant and Catering knows that people from all over will flock to the haunted attraction, working up a hungry appetite in the process.

“I think anything they do will bring people to the town,” Jerry Towler said.

The whole experience lasts about 45 minutes. Admission to Scream Dreams starts at $35.

You can get more expensive tickets that include a photo and a video package that will capture your visit.

There are some things to remember before going. Make sure to bring a mask since they are required.

To find out more information on the hours or to reserve your spot, click here.