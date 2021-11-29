Scorching time-lapse video shows progression of Pilot Mountain fire; at least 500 acres burned so far

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A time-lapse video shows the progression of the fire burning on Pilot Mountain.

The video, taken by Daniel Whittaker, shows flames burning up the side of the mountain overnight up to Pilot Mountain’s famous knob.

According to officials the fire started at the Grindstone Trail.

An official with the NC Forest Service says that an estimated 500 acres have burnt as of 11 a.m. Monday.

More crews will be joining those already fighting the fire today from southern North Carolina counties, as well as crews coming in from east of Raleigh.

Firefighters working to put out fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Daniel Whitaker)

Planes were in the air at 10 a.m.

The weather is “against” them as of right now, according to the NC Forest Service. The dry, windy conditions expected today are going to complicate containment, especially given the terrain.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said, “A cold front is moving through, and the breeze it’s producing is going to enhance the danger of wildfires today.”

The NC State Parks and Recreation Department says Pilot Mountain State Park is expected to be closed all week. The call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mayor of Pilot Mountain, Evan Cockerham, posted on Facebook Sunday evening that the situation is being closely monitored and that the dry forecast for the next few days is contributing to the spread of the flames.

Cockerharm requests anyone in Surry and surrounding counties refrain from any outdoor burning and that if anyone sees outdoor burning, to contact local law enforcement.