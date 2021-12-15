School leader begs students to be careful over winter break; ‘Bad things do happen to good people. Teenagers, think about your choices’

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As Triad students prepare to break for the winter holidays, school leaders have warned them that bad things can happen to them if they are not careful.

“Bad things do happen to good people,” District 1 Guilford County School Boardmember T. Dianne Bellamy-Small said.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting she stressed that five Guilford County teenagers have been involved in gun violence this Fall semester, and some have lost their lives because of it.

“Please be in the right place this holiday. If home is the right place, be at home. Or at a friend’s house. You’ve got to take some responsibility on where you are,” Bellamy-Small said.

Her concerns are based on the heartbreaking timeline of seven students that died in the Triad, connected to gun violence, in the past four months.

On Sept. 1, William Miller Jr., 15, was shot and killed at Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

On Sept. 13, Traveyon Hariston, 17, was gunned down in Greensboro.

On Sept. 21, Basil Wilson, 14, died in Greensboro from a gunshot wound. Both Wilson and Hariston attended Dudley High School.

On Nov. 4, Norah Smitherman, 17, was found dead in Yadkin County.

On Nov. 5, authorities said Kenneth Conrad Jr., 17, was found shot to death in Forsyth County.

On Nov. 19, Marcus Key, 14, was shot in the head while at the Fourth of July Park in Kernersville. He was there playing with his family.

On Dec. 12, Gabriel Kalu, 17, was shot and killed by a store clerk in an attempted robbery.

Gunman in four of these homicides were juveniles.

“If something happens to you, it doesn’t just happen to you. It happens to your family too. It’s not just you that’s going to be impacted by that,” Bellamy-Small said.

If you feel as if you or your child need help, contact the following:

Gretta Bush

HP CAV

gretta@hpcav.com

Jerry Mingo

Burns Hill

jerry47hi5@yahoo.com

Giselle Mansi

YWCA

gmansi@ywcahp.com

Vickie Miller

C3

millerv714@triad.rr.com

Amy Hudson

Salvation Army

Amy.Hudson@uss.salvationarmy.org