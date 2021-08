GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus on Tuesday.

A white Dodge Charger hit the back tire of the school bus.

Eight people were inside, and no one was hurt, police say.

The kids were transferred to another bus.

Police are not sure at this time who is at fault for the crash.

This is a developing story.