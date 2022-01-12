School bus overturns in Guilford County; 2 people onboard

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school bus crashed and overturned on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Smithwood Road in Liberty near the intersection of Lowe Mail Road.

One student and one driver were on the Southeast Middle School bus, according to Guilford County Schools.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Highway patrol troopers are on the scene, and a FOX8 crew is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.