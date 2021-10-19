School bus batteries stolen in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington non-profit can’t use its own school buses after someone stole four batteries out of the vehicles.

Kidz Dreamz Klub Executive Director Patrick Horton went to start the buses Monday afternoon and realized the batteries had been removed.

“It was heartbreaking,” he said “I was thinking about getting those kids at the time.We got to get our babies we got to get them to the program. We’ve got to serve them.”

He said, typically, the buses carry between 20 to 30 children to the afterschool program for underserved kids.

He believes the thief set the organization back about $500 or more.

“We try to get good batteries for those buses so they run properly, so it’s just disappointing,” Horton explained.

In the organization’s seven years on East First Avenue, Horton says there haven’t been any other issues with theft or vandalism.

“They’re made particularly for buses, but if you see anyone that’s selling batteries or whatever, call the Lexington Police Department and let them know,” Horton said.

Horton said he knows times are tough, but said anyone needing help could have approached him for assistance.

“We really pray for the people that did that and ask them if they have any heart, bring our batteries back,” he said.

Lexington police are still investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call (336) 243-3302.