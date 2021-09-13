‘Scariest part really was when I saw her car flip’: Drivers involved in crash on Winston-Salem road where water main burst speak about experience

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 12 hours after a burst water main caused a bridge to collapse with drivers on it, crews were still working on Monday evening to repair it.

The burst water main left dozens of people living Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem without running water for hours.

While the two vehicles involved were reportedly totaled, the drivers inside were not injured.

“I heard and seen the sidewalk fall in as I was sitting there. After she flipped her car, I heard it. I saw it. The sidewalk fell in some more. I was just like, ‘wow-what’s going on?’” said Kaliyah Johnson, whose car was totaled as a result.

Around 1:30 a.m. as Johnson was driving down Bethabara road near Old Town Road, her car hit a sink hole.

“Mine is totaled as well. The front end was all gone. The window was shattered. Tires gone,” Johnson explained.

Minutes later, she saw another car coming towards her

“The way my car went off the road, I thought her car was going to do the same thing, so I had to run out the way,” she said.

Johnson said the other car narrowly missed her and flipped in the opposite direction. She said it was also totaled.

“The scariest part really was when I saw her car flip. I saw sparks come from her car. She also said she did not see the road,” Johnson explained.

The water main break caused water outages for hundreds of people who live in neighboring apartments.

Roughly 12 hours later, water was restored for some people on Bethabara Road.

“Having the water be there as soon as you turn it on is kind of like flipping on a light switch. It’s kind of like automatic. You don’t think about it until it’s gone,” said Sha Hunter, who lives at a nearby apartment complex.

Many of the residents say they were forced to use bottled water and hand sanitizer as they started their mornings

FOX8 caught up with Anthony Harrison after he had just come back with five more gallons of water in case his water didn’t come back on.

“I’m old school. Get a pot of water, put it on the stove, boil it and do what you’ve got to do,” Harrison said. “I feel kind of safe in not having to worry about using up my water and having to get back out and use more.”

Crews will return to the scene Tuesday with hopes of completing the repairs on the 24-inch water main.

They were able to make repairs Monday to the 12-inch water main that was responsible for supplying water to nearby residents.

Winston-Salem officials said all residents should have water restored by now.