REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department is warning people about a recent scam that took place at a local shopping center.

Police that the scammer approached a good samaritan and asked to use their cell phone.

The scammer then used their phone to access their bank data and send a “large sum of money” through Cash App, according to police.

Officers recommend being cautious about whom you lend your phone to and setting passcodes on apps that contain sensitive data and information.