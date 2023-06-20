DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 28-year-old inmate in Davidson County is dead, and investigators are working to determine why.

At about 9:27 a.m. on May 31, detention officers at the Davidson County Detention Center were scanning a housing location in the facility when an officer found inmate Todd Andrew Fox, 28, unresponsive in his cell.

Officers discovered that he had no pulse and tried to perform life-saving measures.

EMS responded at 9:39 a.m., but after several minutes of live-saving efforts, EMS pronounced Fox dead at 10:01 a.m.

The detention center called in the SBI to investigate. Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.