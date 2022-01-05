SBI investigating after Guilford County deputy allegedly shoots person witnessed carrying machetes in Summerfield

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a shooting.

According to the SBI, they were requested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting. This shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the area of Spotswood Road and Ashview Court in Summerfield.

The SBI says that a person in the Summerfield area say they saw a man walking around carrying machetes and called the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived and it became a “quickly developing situation.”

A person was shot by a deputy and taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive. No details about what led to the shooting have been released as of yet.

This is a developing situation. The SBI is investigating, as is standard procedure in a shooting involving an officer.