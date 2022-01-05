SBI investigating after Guilford County deputy allegedly shoots person witnessed carrying machetes in Summerfield

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Guilford County Sheriff's Office (WGHP file photo)

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office (WGHP file photo)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a shooting.

According to the SBI, they were requested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting. This shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the area of Spotswood Road and Ashview Court in Summerfield.

The SBI says that a person in the Summerfield area say they saw a man walking around carrying machetes and called the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived and it became a “quickly developing situation.”

A person was shot by a deputy and taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive. No details about what led to the shooting have been released as of yet.

This is a developing situation. The SBI is investigating, as is standard procedure in a shooting involving an officer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter