HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Overall crime went down in North Carolina between 2021 and 2022, according to a State Bureau of Investigation report detailing crime across the state, though there were increases in a few specific categories.

The annual report was released last month by the SBI, comparing the numbers from 2021 to 2022 and also breaking down last year’s crime by other specific criteria like location, type of offense and suspect identification.

The report shows that overall crime went down 1.4% across North Carolina. That figure combines rates of both violent and property crime, as well as arson which is categorized separately. Violent crime was down 3.9% between 2021 and 2022, and property crime decreased by 0.9%.

The only increases were seen in larceny and motor vehicle theft, which rose 0.2% and 6.6% respectively.

Juvenile Crime

While crimes involving adult suspects overall trended down, crimes involving juvenile suspects have increased, according to the report. The growth, however, isn't uniform. Data collected since 2018 show decreases in larceny and assault among juveniles, but increases in homicide.

Motor vehicle theft saw the most significant spike between 2021 and 2022 involving juvenile suspects.

Year Over Year

Data from crime reporting in the last decade shows just how consistent the crime rates have been year over year across the state. While most crimes trended downward between 2021 and 2022, certain crime rates are still higher than they were a decade ago.

Aggravated assault reports show a fairly steady increase from 2018 through 2020. It has fallen off in the two years since then. Robbery has been on a consistent downward trend since 2013, with rates of rape and homicide remaining relatively steady with slight declines from 2021 to 2022.

Data provided in the report also details the reported relationships between homicide victims and suspects, showing that of the 1,320 homicides in 2021 and 1,180 homicides in 2022, only 79 and 67 respectively were confirmed to be committed by someone that the victim did not know. The majority were listed as "unable to determine relationship" in both years.

Of homicides that had a confirmed relationship, the largest group was "acquaintances," "other known" and "friends," followed by women killed by a romantic partner, whether a husband or a boyfriend.

Property crime shows a similar downward trend with larceny falling steadily since 2013. After a spike in 2019, it continued downward. Burglary has a similar decline with the only type of property crime increasing year-over-year being vehicle thefts.

Rates of arson, which is not categorized as either a violent or a property crime, have remained nearly flat over the past decade.

By location

Sheriff's offices and police departments across the state contributed data to the report, creating an overall picture of how violent crime trended in different communities between 2021 and 2022.

The numbers represent the violent crime rate in each county per 100,000, with the arrows indicating whether the crime rate went up or down in that county between 2021 and 2022. Tyrell County saw the largest increase (up 304.6 from 191.4 to 496.0), while Chowan County saw the biggest decrease in the crime rate (down 321.6 from 460.2 to 138.6), of the counties that reported data.