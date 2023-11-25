STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Sauratown Mountain fire remains 69% contained following a “successful strategic firing operation,” according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

Crews carried out the firing operation alongside the eastern perimeter of the fire, eliminating heavy pockets of fuel that were threatening containment lines.

The fire is currently 833 acres in size and remains 69% contained.

That percentage represents the sections of the fire line that pose no escape risk without further from firefighters.

Rangers say that once containment approaches 100%, GIS specialists will walk the fire lines and conduct a more accurate mapping.

The total acreage consumed by the fire could either increase or decrease once the mapping is complete.

Rangers say Saturday’s main objective is to mop up a 100-foot area from containment lines into the fire’s interior along the eastern perimeter. A drone will be used for reconnaissance support.

At some point during the next two operational periods, management of the blaze will be transferred back to local fire departments.

The forest service says that some resources will be demobilized on Saturday as well.

Smoke will be visible in the area around the mountain during peak burning hours as drying continues. Reburn is likely to continue over the next several days, producing visible smoke.

Rangers say that the smoke comes from the fire’s interior and containment lines are under no threat.

There are still no injuries as a result of the fire. However, a major and minor structure sustained minor fire-related damage.

A temporary flight restriction, also known as a TFR, is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 3,500 feet on a 24-hour basis until further notice.

You can review more information about the TFR on the FAA’s website.

Rangers warn that not only is it illegal to fly a drone during a TFR, but that drones flying around a wildfire compromise the safety of pilots and interfere with firefighting efforts.

The cause of the Sauratown Mountain fire remains undetermined and is under investigation.

For further updates. visit the forest service’s website or follow the forest service on Facebook.