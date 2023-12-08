STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The wildfire that had been burning in the Sauratown Mountains since Nov. 19 is now 100% contained, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

Rangers performed a drone flight on Tuesday with an infrared camera and did not find any hot spots or heat near the containment lines.

As a result, the rangers updated the containment level to 100% at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

At its peak, over 830 acres burned on the north side of the mountains.



Sauratown Mountain Fire (Courtesy of Michael Bustos)

Sauratown Mountain Fire (Monday PM. Madison Forsey/WGHP)

Active fire reported in the Sauratown Mountains (Credit: Austin Lynch)

Active fire reported in the Sauratown Mountains (Credit: Justin Wallace)

Active fire reported in the Sauratown Mountains (Credit: Justin Wallace)

Active fire reported in the Sauratown Mountains (Credit: Justin Wallace)

Crews share first-hand experience of battling fire on top of Sauratown Mountain

Crews take to sky to fight fire along Sauratown Mountains ridge in Stokes County

Crews spent weeks battling the fire with containment lines and using helicopters to drop water on the area.

As the fire progressed, homes near the mountains were evacuated.

There are still no injuries as a result of the fire. However, a major and minor structure sustained minor fire-related damage.

Several temporary flight restrictions were put in place while the fire was burning as well.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and is under investigation by law enforcement.