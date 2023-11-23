STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters have made progress in the fight against the wildfire burning in Stokes County.

On Thursday, officials gave an update on the status of the Sauratown Mountain fire, which has been burning since Saturday night. As of an 8 a.m. briefing, firefighters have reached 69% containment in the fire.

The fire started Saturday, with a dozen homes along Sauratown Mountain road being evacuated as crews worked to control it. Tuesdays rain helped stop the spread of the wildfire, which peaked at around 750 acres.

It’s still a dangerous, tough fight as crews continue to work on containing the fire, with difficult terrain in some areas where they can’t bring in the bulldozers they use to create fire lines.

On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper visited the fire, giving his thanks to the hardworking firefighters for their tireless efforts, and riding up to the lines to survey the damage.

On Thursday, volunteers gathered to serve the roughly 150 firefighters, some who had come from as far as Washington state, a Thanksgiving breakfast to show their appreciation for the constant work.